Riders roll into Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

A group of 97 riders rolled into Condobolin on Sunday, 2 November.

They were part of the Hillybilly Tours group, that stopped over at the Condobolin Visitor Information Centre for breakfast, before heading off to Euabalong and Lake Cargelligo.

Two members of the Lachlan Shire Council tourism team, Ashley Folkers and Kate Taylor, presented the “People’s Choice” trophy for the best bike.

While in Lake Cargelligo they enjoyed afternoon tea at the Museum. The group also visited the Rabbit Trap Hotel in Albert prior to coming to Condobolin.

The annual Hillbilly Tour was established in 2013, where it was decided that each year on the first weekend of November a pilgrimage to a rural locality would commence.

They love exploring new towns, supporting local communities, and sharing their passion for two wheels.

The riders were from the Orange, Molong and Spring Hill areas. Ross Harvey coordinated the epic event.

After visiting Euabalong and Lake Cargelligo, they returned to Condobolin where they rested for the night.