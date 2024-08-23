Riders prepare for Show at Rally Day

Condobolin Pony Club held a Rally Day on Sunday, 11 August to help their members prepare for competition at the Condobolin Show. It was a lovely day, where riders enjoyed the sunshine and developing skills they could use at the 2024 Condobolin Show.

