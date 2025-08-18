Rich Fruit Cake Competition

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Do you think you could make a super moist fruit cake recipe that is packed with fruit, spices, nuts and so much more?

Section 1 in this year’s Cookery Class (page 61 of the 2025 Condobolin Show Schedule) is a special section in a state wide Competition held under the auspices of AgShows NSW.

Locals have enjoyed success in this section, with Joy Gibson, representing Condobolin Show Society won the 2024 Group 10 Central Western Association of Ag Shows Central West NSW Shows AgShows NSW Rich Fruit Cake Competition. Joy then went on to compete in the State Final.

The NSW Rich Fruit Cake Competition is conducted to seek excellence in the preparation, cooking and presentation of a rich fruit cake and to promote Australian produce.

The winner will receive a cash prize of $25 donated by Ag Shows NSW.

They will be then required to bake a second Rich Fruit Cake to cmpete on the Group 10, Central Western Association of Agricultural Show’s Regional Semi-Final in February 2026.

The winner will receive $50 from AgShows NSW and then be required to bake a third Rich Fruit Cake for the State Final at the 2026 Sydney Royal, where the winner will receive a plaque and a cash prize of $50.

Competitors may only represent one Show Society in a Group Final and only one Group in the State Final. Entrants must use the recipe printed in the 2025 Condobolin Show Schedule (please note tin size in recipe).

Rich Fruit Cake Competition Recipe:

Ingredients:

250g (8 oz) sultanas

250g (8 oz)chopped raisins

250g (8 oz) currants

125g (4 oz) chopped mixed peel

90g (3 oz) chopped red glace cherries

90g (3 oz) chopped blanched almonds

⅓ cup sherry or brandy

250g (8 oz) plain flour

60g (2 oz) self-raising flour

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground cloves

250g (8 oz) butter

250g (8 oz) soft brown sugar

½ tsp lemon essence OR finely grated lemon rind

½ tsp almond essence

½ tsp vanilla essence

4 large eggs

Recommended Method:

Mix fruits and nuts with sherry/brandy. Cover and leave at least 1 hour or overnight.

Sift flours and spices together.

Cream butter, sugar, and essences.

Add eggs one at a time, beating well. Alternate adding fruit and flour mixtures. Mix well.

Place into a prepared 20cm x 20cm (8” x 8”) square tin.

Bake in a slow oven for approximately 3½–4 hours.

Cool in the tin.

Handy Tips To keep sizes uniform:

Snip raisins into 2–3 pieces

Cut cherries into 4–6 pieces

Cut almonds crosswise into 3–4 pieces