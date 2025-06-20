Rhyme Time fun at Library

By Melissa Blewitt

Younger children can take part in Baby Rhyme Time at the Condobolin Library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 10am.

Children get to sing nursery rhymes and dance. It’s all fun and the best part is its free!

On the first Rhyme Time back from the Lachlan Shire Library technician Abby Grimshaw and her enthusiastic participants sang The Good Morning Song, The Zoom Song, Incy Wincy Spider, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Open, Shut Them, Pat a Cake, Pat a Cake, Two Little Fingers, The Frog Song – Galoomp Went the Little Green Frog, Humpty Dumpty, Higgerty Piggerty My Black Hen, The Bullfrog Song, The Balloon Song, The Crocodile Song, The Monkey Song, Row, Row Your Boat and Old McDonald Had a Farm (complete with Finger Puppets).

“Old MacDonald Had a Farm” is a traditional children’s song about a farmer and a plethora of animals he keeps on his land, his farm.

As each verse is sung, the primary names change and include the noise the animal makes.

The song is attributed to playwright Thomas d’Urfey who penned the tune in 1706. The earliest version of the song is known as “In the Fields in Frost and Snow” from the opera, The Kingdom of the Birds.

The lyrics for the song have been translated from English into many other languages. For example, in Egyptian Arabic, the song is called “Grandpa Ali.” In Chinese, it’s translated to “Old Mr. Wang had some land.” In Finland, it’s “Grandpa Piippola had a house.” In French, it’s In Mathurin’s farm.” In Ukrainian, it’s “Uncle Ivan has a cow.”

‘Incy Wincy Spider’ tells of an eight-legged critter, small in stature, that climbs up a steadfast spout, only to be washed away again by the rain – Before doing it all again.

Incy Wincy Spider’ is a folk song, first seen in various US publications in the 20th century – including with the title ‘Spider Song’ in a 1910 publication of Arthur Walbridge North’s Camp and Camino in Lower California, and in Mike and Peggy Seeger’s American Folk Songs for Children in 1948.

Different publications use different versions of the lyrics, including ‘Itsy Bitsy Spider’ in the United States. The version used in the United Kingdom, and Australia, is ‘Incy Wincy’.

The rhyme is set to a lilting, cheerful melody which follows the ups and downs of the spider in the rhyme. It’s sung in different languages all over the world. The original author of the rhyme and melody is unknown.

As for “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” it originated as a poem written by the English author Jane Taylor and was published in 1806 as “The Star.” Sometime later the poem was set to the melody of “Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman.” The earliest known appearance of the words and music together dates to 1838. As you may have already realised, it’s not the only set of alternative lyrics for the tune. Among other songs that have made use of the melody are “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep,” and the alphabet song (“A-B-C-D-E-F-G”)

For more information on Baby Rhyme Time contact the Condobolin Library on 02 6895 2253.