Rhyme Time Fun At Condobolin Library

Younger children took part in the last Baby Rhyme Time for 2023 at the Condobolin Library on Friday, 15 December.

Children get to sing nursery rhymes and dance. It’s all fun and the best part is its free!

On Friday, 15 December Library Assistant Abby Grimshaw and her enthusiastic participants sang The Good Morning Song, The Zoom Song, Incy Wincy Spider, The Cow Jumped Over The Moon, Open, Shut Them, Pat a Cake, Pat a Cake, Two Little Fingers, The Frog Song – Galoomp Went the Little Green Frog, Humpty Dumpty, Higgledy Pigglety My Black Hen, The Bullfrog Song, The Balloon Song, The Crocodile Song, The Monkey Song, Row, Row Your Boat and Old McDonald Had a Farm.

For more information on Baby Rhyme Time contact the Condobolin Library on 02 6895 2253.