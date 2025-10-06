RFW host High Tea

By Hayley Egan

On Sunday 14th September, Royal Far West Op Shop – Trundle hosted a High Tea event at the Trundle Golf Club.

The Centenary High Tea was held in honour of 100 years of service to Australia’s country children.

Both sweet and savoury dishes were available during the event as well as a wide variety of delicious teas. Those in attendance also enjoyed games and prizes.

Image Credits: Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee – Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.