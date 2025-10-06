RFW host High Tea
By Hayley Egan
On Sunday 14th September, Royal Far West Op Shop – Trundle hosted a High Tea event at the Trundle Golf Club.
The Centenary High Tea was held in honour of 100 years of service to Australia’s country children.
Both sweet and savoury dishes were available during the event as well as a wide variety of delicious teas. Those in attendance also enjoyed games and prizes.
Image Credits: Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee – Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.
Latest News
Senior girls decorate candles
The Lake Cargelligo Central School senior girls’ group gathered together [...]
RFW host High Tea
By Hayley Egan On Sunday 14th September, Royal Far West [...]
Primary students explore Questacon Exhibit in Parkes
Tullamore Central School primary students were excited to attend the [...]
Great First Round of Championships
On Sunday 14th September, the first round of Championships was [...]
Amazing athletes
Condobolin Public School students Quade Peterson, Thomas Leslie and Chad [...]
Busy times for CHS Agriculture students
On Monday, 8 September, they visited a local farm to [...]