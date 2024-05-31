RFDS celebrates 96 years of providing the finest care

On Friday, 17 May the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) celebrates Flying Doctor Day, marking the 96th anniversary of its very first flight in 1928.

Since that first flight, the RFDS has grown and adapted to new challenges, while always upholding its promise to provide a ‘mantle of safety’ to everyone who lives, works, and travels across rural, regional and remote Australia.

RFDS South Eastern Section (RFDSSE) CEO Greg Sam said when the Flying Doctor was first established in 1928 there were around 2.5 million people living in NSW, which has risen to 8 million today.

“The ebbs and flows of people across the region has helped to shape where we operate. If you look at the ABS population data from 1933, there were 8344 people living in Dubbo. Now Dubbo is a large regional centre with around 45,000 people, and a key base of operations for the RFDS,” Greg said.

“Broken Hill has changed significantly over the years as mining operations left the area, however with some of the largest distances between regional towns found in Far West and the Corner Country, communities in these areas are more dependent than ever on our services.”

With regional NSW attracting more young families and professionals, there is also an increased need for vital services; education, childcare, and most importantly, health care.

“While our core is still very much our emergency services and remote clinics, we’ve expanded to provide a whole suite of health care services that people living in cities often take for granted,” Greg said.

The RFDSSE provides more than 68,000 occasions of care each year, including primary health, dentistry, women’s reproductive support, mental health and much more. The RFDSSE has also provided continuity of access to health care at three GP clinics; in Warren, Gilgandra and Condobolin, in addition to running the Clive Bishop Medical Centre in Broken Hill. Between these four GP clinics, the RFDSSE can provide upwards of 28,500 occasions of care.

“We are one of the oldest not-for-profits in the country, with deep roots in the communities we support. We are thankful for the trust placed in us by the communities and volunteers who support and rely on us,” Greg said.

Greg said the strength of our relationships and depth of services we provide has established the RFDS as an integral part of the wider healthcare network.

“Who else can provide access to a GP, mental health support and dentist at one clinic. And then the next week run a workshop around positive parenting or have one of our amazing nurses at the local fair to talk to about common medical concerns? I am very proud of how our organisation continues to evolve to meet the needs of modern regional, rural, and remote NSW,” Greg said.

Press Release.