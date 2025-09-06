Rex recognised for 50 Years of Service

Rex Press (far right) was recognised for 50 Years of Service as a Steward to the Condobolin Show during the Official Opening of the event on Saturday, 23 August.

“Congratulations to Rex Press for receiving an AgShows NSW award for 50 years of dedicated service to the agricultural show movement.” read a post on the Condobolin Show Society Facebook page.

“Rex has been a valued committee member and dedicated volunteer in Condobolin for five decades, stewarding the Fine Arts section of the pavilion as well as rarely missing a working bee in all that time and helping out as a vice president in many other areas. His dedication to the show movement further extends to several weeks a year in support of the Western District Exhibit where he spends weeks in Sydney each year in the lead-up and in attendance at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

“His long-standing commitment and passion have made a lasting impact on our local show community.

“The award was proudly presented by AgShows NSW President, Jill Chapman, at the official opening on Saturday.” the post concluded.