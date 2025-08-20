Reviving an Ancient Tradition
To tie in with the Condobolin Show weekend, All Saints’ Anglican Church is reviving the ancient tradition of ‘Harvest Festival’. Rector, Bishop Stuart Robinson said, ‘we are grateful to God for the relative bounty we experience across our district, and this service allows us to celebrate our situation’.
He added, ‘over the past weeks, parishioners have been collecting non-perishable food items that will be dedicated at the service and then shared with local families on the margins’.
The Harvest Festival service is Saturday August 23rd at 4.00pm. Bishop Robinson also said that ‘we are hoping that Show visitors will drop into the service as a part of their weekend activities.’
All very welcome.
Contributed.
Latest News
Vibrant characters and enchanting entertainment
By Melissa Blewitt The 2025 Condobolin Show will see vibrant [...]
Reviving an Ancient Tradition
To tie in with the Condobolin Show weekend, All Saints’ [...]
Providing delicious food
By Melissa Blewitt If you are looking for a food [...]
Vintage vehicles to capture imaginations
By Melissa Blewitt There will be cars, trucks, tractors, motorbikes, [...]
Quacking good fun
With a quack, quack here and a quack, quack there [...]
Angus receives a RASF Scholarship
By Melissa Blewitt Tottenham’s Angus Baker is one of 80 [...]