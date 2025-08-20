Reviving an Ancient Tradition

To tie in with the Condobolin Show weekend, All Saints’ Anglican Church is reviving the ancient tradition of ‘Harvest Festival’. Rector, Bishop Stuart Robinson said, ‘we are grateful to God for the relative bounty we experience across our district, and this service allows us to celebrate our situation’.

He added, ‘over the past weeks, parishioners have been collecting non-perishable food items that will be dedicated at the service and then shared with local families on the margins’.

The Harvest Festival service is Saturday August 23rd at 4.00pm. Bishop Robinson also said that ‘we are hoping that Show visitors will drop into the service as a part of their weekend activities.’

All very welcome.

Contributed.