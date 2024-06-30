Retirement Village hosts High Tea Lunch
Condobolin RSL LifeCare William Beech Gardens held a High Tea Lunch on Thursday, 23 May. Residents and their families raised awareness and funding for the Cancer Council NSW. The vent raised over $800. Almost one in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85, so that is why the Cancer Council NSW urges communities to host Biggest Morning Tea events. The Cancer Council NSW hopes that by hosting a morning tea, the vital funds raised will bring Australia closer to a cancer free future. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Tough conditions at Cross Country
Condobolin Public School students braved wet, cold and windy conditions [...]
Retirement Village hosts High Tea Lunch
Condobolin RSL LifeCare William Beech Gardens held a High Tea [...]
Gwen turns 101
I went to Sydney to celebrate my Mums 101st birthday [...]
Zara shares her Cowal journey
Zara King is originally from Tullibigeal, and the following is [...]
Steve and Brad win the day
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 15th June, we had a [...]
AEC proposes changes to Parkes Electorate
The Parkes Electorate, of which Lachlan Shire is a part [...]