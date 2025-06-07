Latest News
Wet and Muddy Cross Country
Although the weather was wet and the track was muddy, [...]
Simultaneous Storytime at Condobolin Library
By Melissa Blewitt A story about cats and humans, immigration [...]
Representative duties
Condobolin High School student Charli Coe is attending the NSW [...]
Vinnies volunteers recognised
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin St Vincent de Paul Society volunteers [...]
Shining a spotlight on SES
WOW Day shines a spotlight on the exceptional State Emergency [...]
Leading the way
Condobolin’s Charlie Wrigley took part in the GenAngus Future Leaders [...]