Representative Cricket

The Lachlan Cricket Council Under 16s side played their final match of the season against Bathurst at Parkes in Sunday, 18 February. Condobolin had four representatives in the team – Nate Vincent, Jaren Blewitt, Zac Grimmond and Hudson Cartwright. Image Credit: Alese Keen.

