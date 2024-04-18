Repair works begin

Repair work has begun on St Joseph’s Catholic Church Condobolin after it suffered damage during a storm late last year. It was struck by lightning during a storm on Tuesday, 19 December. Father Getulio reported at the time there was some damage sustained to the bell tower and the electrical system of the building. Father Getulio said despite the damage, Christmas services would continue as usual. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.