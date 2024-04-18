Repair works begin
Repair work has begun on St Joseph’s Catholic Church Condobolin after it suffered damage during a storm late last year. It was struck by lightning during a storm on Tuesday, 19 December. Father Getulio reported at the time there was some damage sustained to the bell tower and the electrical system of the building. Father Getulio said despite the damage, Christmas services would continue as usual. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Tyler and Darcy get selected
On Friday 15th March, Jett Woodward, Tyler Crofts and Darcy [...]
Judy’s service recognised
On Saturday, 6 April Judy Price was presented with her [...]
Getting to know Exhibition Photographers
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt An Exhibition showcasing what it’s like [...]
Repair works begin
Repair work has begun on St Joseph’s Catholic Church Condobolin [...]
A fun day at the Richardson/Peachey Shield
Tullamore Central School's Year 3-6 students had a fantastic day [...]
Wighton Family Reunion
Over the Easter Long Weekend, the Wighton family held their [...]