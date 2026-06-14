Regional Umpire Development in Condo
On Sunday, 24 May Condobolin Netball Association Incorporated umpires and players came together for a Refresher Umpire Course focused on learning, development and building confidence on court. “The group embraced the opportunity to learn, ask questions and further develop their understanding of the game, with everyone enjoying the experience throughout the session,” the Netball NSW Workforce Facebook Page read. “Thank you to everyone who attended and contributed to such a positive day of regional umpire development.” Image Credit: Netball NSW Workforce Facebook Page.
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