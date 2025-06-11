Reconciliation Week Assembly

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held a Reconciliation Week Assembly on Thursday, 29 May. It was a morning to celebrate culture and each other. National Reconciliation Week (NRW) is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

