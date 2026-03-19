Recognising students at CPS Presentation Day

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Public School held their Kindergarten to Year Two Presentation Day on Monday, 8 December.

The day began with a Welcome to Country, which was delivered by 2025 School Captain Winter Ritchie-Hall. This was followed by a welcome to special guests and the singing of the School Song.

Mrs Lorraine Farrugia then gave the Principal’s (Relieving) address.

It was then time for the announcement of awardees.

Miss Davies presented students from K6D with their awards. Jayden George (English), Max Packham (Mathematics) and Riddick Johnson (Wiradjuri Award).

Mrs Farrugia presented K6P with their awards. Maggie Packham (English), Skylah Kirk (Mathematics) and Damien Rosberg (Wiradjuri Award). In K6T, Carlisle Lemmon-Saddler (English), Terrence Coe (Mathematics) and Tyrone Coe (Wiradjuri Award) all received accolades. Mr Taylor presented the awards.

Mrs Jones announced Awards to the Early Stage One and Stage One Classes.

In 1/2G, Ms Geeves presented Layla Milson (English), Adeline Hunter (Mathematics) and Maylee Perry (Wiradjuri Award).

Marco Dunn (English), Paddy Chalker (Mathematics) and Josiah Coe-Yates (Wiradjuri Award) were the recipients of the 1/2S honours. Miss Foster presented the awards.

Mrs McGrath presented awards to K/2M recipients. These were Kailen Milson (English), Xavier Saddler (Mathematics) and Armani Dodds – Milson (Wiradjuri Award).

In KJ, Miss Buchanan presented awards to Lynette Haworth (English), Braxton Loiterton (Mathematics) and Lowonna Colliss (Wiradjuri Award).

Taylah Worland (English), Albert Dunn (Mathematics) and Louie Thorpe (Wiradjuri Award) all received awards in KB. Miss Black handed out these prizes.

Mrs Jones then recognised Kindergarten students for their personal growth and achievements throughout the year. Each Kindergarten student received a graduation certificate and a book.

Mrs Farrugia announced the awardees for Stage Two classes.

In 3/4B Miss Buerckner handed out awards to Aisha Lemmon-Saddler (English), Jackson Connell (Mathematics) and Arnah Dargin (Wiradjuri Award).

Flynn Hunter (English), Cameron Thornton (Mathematics) and Kylah Bamblett (Wiradjuri Award) all received accolades in 3/4H. Mrs Hosie presented the awards.

Mrs Price (3/4A) presented awards to Tilly Johnson (English), Toby Patton (Mathematics) and Riley Nixon-Richards (Wiradjuri Award).

Mrs Jones presented Awards to the Stage Three Classes.

In 5/6R, Miss Richards presented prizes to Eliza Hayburn (English), Pippa Newell (Mathematics) and Hunter Spice (Wiradjuri Award).

Mrs Newell presented 5/6N with their awards. Kenzie Riley (English), Lucy Miles (Mathematics) and Avah Kirby (Wiradjuri Award).

Siarah Glasson (English), Angus Lewis (Mathematics) and Thomas Saunders (Wiradjuri Award) received accolades in 5/6S. Miss Stokes presented the awards.

Consistent Effort Awards were given to students in each class who showed consistency in their work habits.

The Stage Three awardees were Suede Sloane, Lucy Leslie and Alexas Wright. In Stage Two, Hadlee Lark, Addison Crammond, Jackson Bennett and Carlisle Lemmon-Saddler were the recipients. Stage One awardees were Jakai Solomon and Bonnie Bendall. Nora Venables and Flynn Brasnett were the Early Stage One winners. Winter Ritchie-Hall presented the certificates.

The KLA Choice Awards (other than English or Mathematics) went to Darnell Dargin (PDHPE), Charlie Worthington (Science), Angus Lewis (HSIE), Ethan Reavall (Science), Elias Saunders-Chatfield (CAPA), Toby Newell (Science), Jaelan Ritchie (Science), Boyd Worland (CAPA), Evie Thomas (CAPA), Leo Cronje (HSIE) and Cooper Chalker (PDHPE).

The Integrity Awards were handed out next. These awards are for students who demonstrate perseverance, honesty, responsibility and respect for others.

Stage Three Integrity Award winners were Cleo Whiley, Hunter Doyle and Zarla Windsor. Indi Worland, Sienna Small, Shelby Skinner and Terrence Coe were the Stage Two recipients. In Stage One, Sophie Thornton and Willa Riley were recognised. Oliver Thorpe and Aare Soots were the awardees for Early Stage One.

The outstanding Attendance Awards went to Eedith Fyfe, Harriett Fyfe, Isaac Small, Toby Newell, Darcie Kennard and Pippa Newell. These students achieved 100 per cent attendance across the year.

Class 3/4A received the AA Blatch Award for achieving the attendance award the greatest number of times.

Kenzie Riley attended Aurora College in 2025. Aurora College is a virtual selective school servicing rural and remote students. Kenzie was selected to attend the opportunity class to participate in lessons in Mathematics, Science and Technology, and to engage with teachers and other students at Aurora, all without having to leave her school or community.

The Roy Butler (Member for Barwon) Book Award for Commitment to School went to Ashleigh Thomas.

The Aspire Group from University of NSW (Faculty of Engineering) Certificate of Merits were awarded to Wentworth Lark and Harvey McFadyen.

Thomas Saunders received the Premiers Sporting Challenge Sportsmanship Award.

Quade Peterson was named Sportsperson of the Year.

Lucy Leslie received the Premiers Sporting Challenge Sportsmanship Award.

Cleo Whiley was chosen as the Condobolin Public School Citizenship Award recipient.

The Director of Education Leadership Award was given to Pippa Smith.

Wentworth Lark was named 2022 DUX of Condobolin Public School.

The Sports House Captains and Sports Vice House Captains were also announced at the event.

In Lawson, the Captains are Hunter Doyle and Sharnay Hines. Paterson Captains are Mia Kennard and Jace Ireland. In Gilmore, Pippa Newell was announced as the Captain. The Captain for Kendall is Kaylee Bamblett.

Mrs Farrugia presented the outgoing School Captains, Vice Captains and Prefects for 2025 –Winter Ritchie-Hall, Harvey McFadyen, Pippa Smith, Wentworth Lark, Siarah Glasson and Suede Sloane– with the Condobolin Public School Award for the Outgoing Leadership Team.

The 2026 Condobolin Public School Leadership Group was announced. Pippa Newell and Kaylee Bamblett were named Captains, while Chad Worland and Charlie Worthington were named Vice Captains. Rowley Lister and Zayne Hunter were chosen the take on the Prefect roles.

The Condobolin Public School Presentation Day concluded with a farewell from Mrs Farrugia and the singing of the National Anthem.

Parents, carers and special guests enjoyed light refreshments under the Canteen COLA to celebrate the school and student achievements for 2025.