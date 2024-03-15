Recognising students at CPS Presentation Day

Condobolin Public School students from Year Three to Year Six were acknowledged for their academic and sporting achievements at a Presentation Day on Monday, 11 December.

The day began with a Welcome to Country, which was delivered by 2023 School Captain Anastasia Phillips. This was followed by a welcome to special guests and the singing of the School Song.

Mrs Lorraine Farrugia then gave the Principal’s address.

It was then time for the announcement of awardees.

Mrs Fyfe presented Awards to the Stage Two Classes.

Miss Richards presented the Awards for 2/3R. Charlie Worthington (KLA of Choice – Maths), Darnell Dargin (Attendance Award) and Sharnay Hines (Academic Achievement) all received accolades.

In 3/4O Rory Anderson (Consistent Effort), Kylarrah Waites (Most Improved), Thomas Saunders (Sportsmanship Award), Maddison Smith (English), Lucy Leslie (Mathematics), Jace Ireland (Wiradjuri Award – Sport), Declan Milne (KLA of Choice – Numeracy), Avah Kirby (Attendance Award), Alrescha Siregar (Academic Achievement) and Pippa Wainwright (Citizenship Award) all received Awards. Miss Owens handed out the prizes.

Mr Edwards (4E) presented Cleo Whiley (Consistent Effort), Carter Stewart (Most Improved), Harvey McFadyen (Sportsmanship Award), Dakota Quin (English), Darcy Grabham (Mathematics), Quade Peterson (Wiradjuri Award – Sport), Pippa Smith (KLA of Choice – Geography), Alexas Wright (Attendance Award), Kenzie Riley (Academic Achievement) and Ashleigh Thomas (Citizenship Award) with their Awards.

In 3/4C, Mrs Fyfe presented Awards to Zarla Windsor (Consistent Effort), Alec Patton (Most Improved), Siarah Glasson (Sportsmanship Award), Gabriella Stevenson (English), Huxley Ridley (Mathematics), Kaylee Bamblett (Wiradjuri Award – Cultural), Rory Packham (KLA of Choice – English), Dirk Riach (Attendance Award), Pippa Newell (Academic Achievement) and Chad Worland (Citizenship Award).

Skylah Kirk (Sportsmanship Award), Joseph Fitzgerld (KLA of Choice – PDHPE), Kyaan Nicholls (Academic Achievement) and Daesean Ritchie (Citizenship Award) were the recipients of the K6P honours. Ms Porter presented the Awards.

Mrs Farrugia announced the winners of the K6S Awards, while Miss Seagrott presented them to students. Jay Cocks-Tomkinson (Wiradjuri Award – Creative Arts) and Lincoln Wright (Attendance Award).

Mrs Farrugia announced the winners of the K6D Awards, while Mrs Davies presented them to students. Max Packham (Consistent Effort), and Jayden George (English) both received accolades.

Mrs Jones then came forward to announce the award recipients for the Stage Three Classes.

Miss Buerckner presented 5/6B with their Awards. Haylee Bell (Consistent Effort), Narla Stewart (Most Improved), Lucas Newell (Sportsmanship Award), Lacey Petty (Doyle) (English), Lucy McFadyen (Mathematics), Mahayla Atkinson (Wiradjuri Award – Sport), Richard Coe (KLA of Choice – Arts), Summer Smith and Wyatt Denyer (Attendance Awards), Rafael Marsh (Academic Achievement) and Georgina Stewart (Citizenship Award).

In 5/6C, Miss Crimmins presented prizes to Emilee Weaver (Consistent Effort), Sonny Lister (Most Improved), Murray Worthington (Sportsmanship Award), Zahlee Blewitt (English), Hayley Small (Mathematics), Mary Dargin (Wiradjuri Award – Academic), Rose Collins (KLA of Choice – Literacy), Zara Lewis (Attendance Award), Kobie Whiley (Academic Achievement) and Tess Cunningham (Citizenship Award).

Mrs Hudson presented 5/6H with their Awards. Janayah Johnson (Consistent Effort), Kye Kendall (Most Improved), Joseph Colley (Sportsmanship Award), Ruby Wainwright (English), Clancy Lewis (Mathematics), Kelise Dargin (Wiradjuri Award – Cultural), Evelyn Verney (KLA of Choice – Literacy), Jordan Prince (Attendance Award), Anastasia Phillips (Academic Achievement) and Isabella Marsh (Citizenship Award).

The Gold Level Premiers Reading Challenge Award went to Azarlia Milson.

Each year students participate in UNSW International Competitions and Assessments in a variety of subjects. The ICAS Assessments are designed to recognize academic excellence. Students who excelled in the Competitions received Principal’s Awards. These awardees included Kenzie Riley (English), Kobie Whiley (Digital Technology), Wentworth Lark (Mathematics), Kenzie Riley (Writing), Anastasia Phillips (Science) and Suede Sloane (Spelling Bee).

Condobolin Public School also recognised Rafael Marsh, who progressed to the state final of the Premier’s Spelling Bee.

The Roy Butler (Member for Barwon) Book Award for Commitment to School went to Suede Sloane.

Kelsey Atkinson and Carter Stewart were the recipients of the Aboriginal Education Encouragement Awards.

The Sheila Brasnett Memorial Award was presented to Quade Peterson.

Hayley Small was named the winner of the Rotary Club of Condobolin Award. This Award is for a Year Six student who has shown diligence in their work habits.

The Aspire Group from University of NSW (Faculty of Engineering) Certificate of Merits were awarded to Lucy McFadyen and Anastasia Phillips.

The Condobolin Branch of the CWA Star Award was won by Stella Jarick.

Murray Worthington took home the AA Blatch School Spirit Courtesy Character Award.

The Condobolin Public School Commitment Awards were given to Kelise Dargin and Wentworth Lark.

Kaylee Bamblett and Harvey McFadyen collected the Condobolin Public School Staff PBL Awards.

The outstanding Attendance Awards went to Pippa Newell and Gemma Seaton. These students achieved 100 per cent attendance across the year.

Two students who attended Aurora College in 2023 were also acknowledged at the Presentation Day. The Aurora College Academic Excellence Award in Science and Technology went to Rose Collins and Kobie Whiley.

The Condobolin Branch of the NSW Teachers Federation Awardees for 2023 were Charli McCarten and Landon Windsor.

Condobolin Public School recognised students who qualified for state level in swimming, cross country, and athletics. The State Level Awards went to Anastasia Phillips, Kelise Dargin, Paityn Jackson and Lucy McFadyen, Cleo Whiley, and Alec Patton (swimming); Thomas Leslie, Kylah Bamblett, Stella Jarick, Lacey Petty (Doyle), Mahayla Atkinson, and Joseph Fitzgerald (athletics); Rory Packham (cross country).

Jacob Doyle received the Premiers Sporting Challenge Sportsmanship Award.

Lucy McFadyen was named Sportsperson of the Year.

The Condobolin Public School Sportsmanship Award was won Lucas Newell.

Tess Cunningham was chosen as the Condobolin Public School Citizenship Award recipient.

The Condobolin Public School NSW Public Education Awards went to Lincoln Wright and Daesean Ritchie.

The Director of Education Leadership Award was given to Isabella Marsh.

Elise Milne was named 2022 DUX of Condobolin Public School.

Kitarna Atkinson was recognised as the winning designer of the School’s Indigenous shirt at the Presentation Day.

The Captains and Vice House Captains were also announced at the event.

The Captains for Kendall are Siarah Glasson and Harvey McFadyen; and the Kendall Vice Captains are Pippa Wainwright and Kylarrah Waites.

In Lawson, the Captains are Kitarna Atkinson and Toby Barrass. The Vice Captains were named as Annabella Barrass and Harlow Smith.

Paterson Captains are Winnie Ritchie and Chad Worland. Patterson Vice Captains are Thomas Leslie and Banjo Elliott.

In Gilmore, Pippa Newell and Levi Daure are the Captains. Benji Anderson and Logan Crammond were named Vice Captains for Gilmore.

Mrs Farrugia presented the outgoing School Captains and Vice Captains for 2023 – Kobie Whiley, Anastasia Phillips, Sonny Lister and Tess Cunningham– with the Condobolin Public School Award for the Outgoing Leadership Team.

The 2024 Condobolin Public School Leadership Group was announced. Murray Worthington and Stella Jarick were named Captains, while Haylee Bell and Landon Windsor were named Vice Captains. Rubie Haworth and Tommy Kirkman were chosen the take on the Prefect roles.

The Condobolin Public School Year Three to Year Six Presentation Day concluded with a farewell from the 2023 School Leadership team and the singing of the National Anthem.