Recognising efforts of JRL players

The Condobolin Junior Rugby League held their 2024 Presentation evening at the SRA Pavilion on Saturday, 27 September.

Club Captains Rowen Powell and Kyron Nixon-Croaker opened the evening with an Acknowledgment to Country.

The Awards part of the event began with the presentation of the winner of the Tackle – Female Tackle Player of the Year (mini/mod). This award went to Hattie Fyfe and was presented by Lucy Calton.

This was followed by the President’s Address, which was given by Graham (Curls) Pawsey.

It was then onto the Team Awards. First Up was the Under 10’s, where David Geeves (Coach), Joel Hunter (Trainer) and Brodie King (Trainer) took to the stage.

In the Under 10s Tackle Team the awards went to Best and Fairest: Jayte Golya; Best and Fairest R/U: Jace Ireland; Players Player: Jett Martin; Most Consistent: Antonio Elias and Fletcher Smith; Most Improved: Nicholas Brangwin; and Trainers Award: Finn Jones and Terrance Coe.

The Under 10 Participation Awards went to Brax Grogan, Darcy Keates, Flynn Hunter, Benj Anderson, Charlie Geeves, Kyan Read, Reef Ridley, Zayne Hunter, Jace Ireland, Billy Clark, Hunter Doyle, Huxley Ridley and Kaine Atkinson.

In the Under 11s League Tag, Best and Fairest was Avah Kirby; Best and Fairest R/U (three-way tie) was Siarah Glasson, Kenzie Riley and Zarah Coe; Players Player was Avah Kirby and Addison Pawsey; Most Consistent went to Dakota Quin; Most Improved: Swayze Dunn; and the Trainers Award went to Saige Elliott. Nathan Smith (Coach) and Jamie Glasson (Trainer) presented the awards.

The Under 11’s League Tag Participation Awards went to Sienna Small, Charley Clemson, Isla Watt, Sharnay Hines, Arlee Kirkman, Pippa Newell, Molly Wynn, Erika Geeves, Harlow Smith, Maddison Smith, Kelsey Atkinson and Kaitlyn Nixon-Croaker.

In the Under 12s Tackle Team, the awards went to Best and Fairest: Wyatt Denyer; Best and Fairest R/U: Peter Elias and Oscar Charters; Players Player: Quade Peterson; Most Consistent: Banjo Eliott and Archie Dargin; Most Improved: Ben Scarce; Trainers Award: Levi Daure. Gerard Elias (Coach) and Corey Charters (Trainer) presented the Awards.

The Under 12s Tackle Team Participation Awards went to Todd Jones, Lucas McMaster, Rueben Sloane, Thomas Saunders, Joseph Fitzgerald, Harvey McFadyen, Razzak Elhassan, Tighe Worthington, Reni Hall, Matthew Clark, Brody Stevenson, Lleyton Quin, Samuel Leigo, Baydn Williams, Hudson Taylor, Austin Watt, Tommy Kirkman and Izayah Kirby.

In the 2024 Condo JRL Under 14s Gold League Tag Team the Awards were given to: Best & Fairest: Olive Mercieca; Best & Fairest R/U: Lacey Doyle; Players Player: Lacey Doyle; Most Consistent: Vashti Williams and Lucy McFadyen; Most Improved: Charli Keates; and Trainers Award: Olive Mercieca and Ellie Williams. Alan Small (Coach) and Graham (Curls) Pawsey (Trainer) presented the awards.

The Awards for the Under 14s 2024 Condo JRL Under 14s Blue League Tag Team were won by Best and Fairest: Rachel Grimmond; Best and Fairest R/U: Mahayla Atkinson; Players Player: Kitarna Atkinson; Most Consistent: Rubie Haworth; Most Improved: Janessa Coe, Candace Dodgson and Narla Stewart; Trainers Award: Kelise Dargin. Adam Brown (Coach) and Richard Coe (Trainer) presented the Awards.

The 2024 Condo JRL Under 14s Tackle Team awards were presented to Best and Fairest: Baden Riley; Best and Fairest R/U: Callum Porter; Players Player: Kalvin Hines-Dargin; Most Consistent: Kody Martin; Most Improved: Alex Stevenson; Trainers Award: William Coe; Best Forward: Callum Porter; and Best back: Keiron Nixon-Croaker. They were the 2024 Lachlan District Grand Final Runners Up. Shannon Sloane (Coach) and Matt Kendall (Trainer) presented the Awards.

In the 2024 Condo JRL Under 17s League Tag, the awards went to Charli Coe (Best and Fairest); Holly McCarten (Best and Fairest Runner Up); Charli Coe (Players Player); Suzanna Wright and Indi Lemmon (Most Consistent); Holly McCarten (Most Improved); and Shayleen Coe and Aaliyah Kirby (Trainers Award). Terrance Coe (Coach) and Jamie Clemson (Trainer) presented the Awards.

The 2024 Condo JRL Under 16s Tackle Team Awards were received by Best and Fairest: Kyron Nixon-Croaker; Best and Fairest R/U: Nate Vincent and Alby Denyer; Players Player: Kyron Nixon-Croaker; Most Consistent: Levi Johnson and Ryley Smith; Most Improved: Justin McDonald; and Trainers Award: Joseph Packham. Jamie Glasson (Coach) and Nathan Smith (Trainer) presented the Awards.

The Highest Pointscorer for the Year was Rachel Grimmond (226).

Kaitlyn Nixon-Croaker was named Rookie of the Year in League Tag which goes to a player in their first year of League Tag.

The Rookie of the Year Tackle (for a player in their first year of tackle football) prize was given to Kalvin Hines-Dargin.

Siarah Glasson won the Mini / Mod Defender of the year for League Tag (Best Defender), She was the most consistent defender in League tag Mini/Mod for the year.

The International Defender of the year in League Tag – Best Defender was Rachel Grimmond. She was the most consistent defender in International League tag for the year.

Wyatt Denyer won Mini / Mod tackler of the year – Best Tackler. This award is given for being the most consistent and solid defender in Mini/Mod tackle for the year.

The International Tackler of the Year went to Kyron Nixon-Croaker.

Most dedicated player of the year league tag – International went to Shayleen Coe. This Award goes to a most dedicated player (League Tag) who has shown extraordinary dedication to the game.

Memphis Jones and Kyron Nixon-Croaker won the Wopi Taylor Memorial Trophy for being the most dedicated player of the year – International. Levi Johnson was Runner Up and he received the Choppy Fenton Memorial Trophy. This Award goes to a player who has shown extraordinary dedication to the game.

Quade Peterson won the Most Determined Player of the Year (12 years and younger). This recognition goes to the most determined player in the tackle code who always tries hard regardless of the result.

The winner of the Most determined player of the year in the 11 years and younger League Tag was Siarah Glasson. This award goes to a player in the League Tag code who always tries hard regardless of the result.

The winner of the 2024 Outstanding Achiever Award was Joseph Packham. This Award goes to a player who has achieved more than his/her coach expected.

Kyron Nixon-Croaker was the winner of the Sportsmanship Award for 2024 (John Thorpe Memorial Trophy). This recognition goes to a player/team who has shown fine sportsmanship and good attitude throughout the season.

The Canteen Crew won the 2024 Citizenship Award. This award goes to a player or club person who has made a contribution to the club and has a positive attitude towards others.

The Club Person of the Year for 2024 (Michael Fisk Memorial Trophy) was Narn Pangas. This is awarded to a person who gets involved in club activities and is always willing to lend a hand.

The Shaun Timmins Encouragement Award, which goes to a player with a cheeky personality and spirit who is encouraged to pursue his/her football goals, was won by Mason Johnson.

Player of the Year in League Tag (competitive players) was Rachel Grimmond.

Kyron Nixon-Croaker was named Player of the Year Tackle (competitive players).

The Team of the Year was 2024 Condo JRL Under 14s Tackle Team – 2024 Grand Final Runners Up. This Award is given to the team that progressed the furthest in the season.

Blake Smith was made a Junior Life Member. Junior Life Memberships started in around 1997, with Nathan Smith being the second inductee, who assisted with the presentation to Blake. Junior Life Members are inducted as a recognition for their continued commitment, investment and participation in the Club over a period of at least 10 years. This presentation marked a first for the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club, as it celebrated the first ever father and son inductees. Graham (Curls) Pawsey presented Blake with his jacket.

2024 Club Captains Rowen Powell, Nate Vincent, Georgia Clemson, Kyron Nixon-Croaker and Indianna Saddler made a special presentation to long serving Condobolin Junior Rugby League volunteer Alese Keen, who over many years took on the Registrar role. She has stepped down from her official role with the Club.

To conclude the evening, the Club thanked all the players, volunteers, coaches, trainers, first aiders, managers, committee members and every single person who contributed to making 2024 a fantastic Rams year. The Club is looking forward to another brilliant year in 2025.