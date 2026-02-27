Recognising efforts of CHS students

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School held their Semester Two Celebration Assembly on Wednesday, 3 December.

The event recognised the dedication of students towards pursuing excellence in all aspects of school life.

Izayah Kirby-Calliss gave the Acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the Principal’s Address by Mrs Wendy Scarce.

Academic Recognition Awards are presented for recognition of consistent levels of excellence in all subjects.

In Year Seven, Academic Recognition Awards went to Rose Collins, Mellane Hortilano, Janayah Johnson, Zara Lewis, Hollie Miles, Macauley Packham and Dominic Pruess. Miss Pawsey handed out the Year Seven Awards.

Chloe Bennett, Richard Coe, Tess Cunningham, Archie Dargin, Christia Cabilin, Isabella Marsh, Lucy McFadyen, Lucas Newell, Hayley Small, Ruby Wainwright and Kobie Whiley received the Year Eight Academic Recognition Awards. The Awards were presented by Miss Kitson.

The Year Nine Academic Recognition Awards were attained by Shayla Baker, Alise Baxter, Ashley Caronongan, Scout Collins, Chad Cunningham, Tyler Dargin, Joshua Grimmond, Eli Heffernan, Baden Kennard, Anica Lumanta, Kaine McGrory, Jack Packham, Charles Patton, Amelia Reavell and Alexander Stevenson. Mr Shannon presented these Awards.

In Year 10, Ruby Allen, Alyssa-Ivy Anson, Andrew Buckland, Leah Byrne, Ashley Caronongan, Ann Coe, Hunter Collins, Jack Johnson, Tamera Kirby, Anica Lumanta, Joseph Packham, Finn Reardon, Amelia Small and Ryley Smith collected the Academic Recognition Awards. They were presented by Mr Quinn.

Ryan Baker, Joshua Bennett, Alyssa Caronongan, Imani George, Jonah Grimshaw, Aaliyah Kirby, Isabella Pearce, Mischa Preuss, Jane Redenbach, Stephanie Riach, Kiara Rousetty, Ezekial Sauerbier and Madison Scarce received the Academic Recognition Awards for Year 11. Mrs Scarce handed out these Awards.

These presentations were followed by the announcement of the recipients of the AURORA College Awards.

The AURORA Academic Achievement Award is awarded to a student who has shown sustained application and effort in the subject; the AURORA Academic Excellence Award is presented to students for achieving first place in the subject in his/her class.

Rose Collins (Year Seven), Kobie Whiley (Year Eight) and Ann Coe (Year 10) received AURORA College Awards. They were presented by Mrs Moon.

The Pursuit of Excellence Awards were presented next.

Pursuit of Excellence Awards are given to students who show consistent levels of effort and application.

Mr Heffernan handed out the Stage Four Pursuit of Excellence Awards. Recipients were (Year Seven) Emmaline Blewitt, Janayah Johnson, Carl Meran, Alexis Merritt and Hollie Miles; (Year Eight) Joshua Dabinett, Millie Jacobson, Jordan Prince and Kobie Whiley.

The Year Nine Pursuit of Excellence Awards went to Aleiquia-Lee George, Kyarah-Leigh Haworth, Mason Johnson, Baden Kennard and Raquel Read; In Year 10 the winners of the Pursuit of Excellence Awards were Preston Jackson, Rashard Kirby, Justin McDonald, Joseph Packham and Indianna Saddler. These awards were presented by Mrs Scarce.

Mr Crammond handed out the Year 11 Pursuit of Excellence Awards. The recipients were Joshua Bennett, Alyssa Caronongan, Sadie Haworth, Wyatt Jones and Alex McBean.

Mrs Hughes then presented the Semester Two Attendance Awards. These went to Kelsey Atkinson, Rose Collins, Mellane Hortilano, Janayah Johnson, Izayah Kirby-Calliss, Zara Lewis, Hollie Miles, Lleyton Quin and Landon Windsor (Year Seven); Christia Cabilin, Kiarhla Colliss, Clancy Lewis, Liam Lumanta, Lucas Newell, Keaton Sloane and Hayley Small (Year Eight); Chad Cunningham, Baden Kennard and Tahlia Windsor (Year Nine); Ashley Caronongan and Finn Reardon (Year 10); and Ryan Baker, Joshua Bennett, Alyssa Caronongan, Quarn Colliss, Andrei Desiderio, Jonah Grimshaw, Wyatt Jones, Mischa Preuss, Jane Redenbach, Stephanie Riach, Ava Roberts and Madison Scarce.

Next up was the presentation of the Concert Achievement Awards. These were awarded in recognition of exceptional commitment to the 2025 School Concert. Hunter Collins, Rose Collins, Scout Collins, Chad Cunningham, Jonah Grimshaw, Jack Johnson, Charles Patton, Isabella Pearce, Jane Redenbach and Kiara Rousetty were the recipients of these awards. Miss Peace presented these awards.

Parents and carers joined staff and students for morning tea at the conclusion of the event.