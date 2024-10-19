Ready for anything in iconic work shirts

By Carina Card RB Sellars Orange

RB Sellars Orange, located at 182 Summer Street Orange, are a proud Australian rural outfit store that opened in 2021.

We have weathered Covid, drought and flood a lot like our amazing customers have.

We have been here supplying the rural uniform for many hardworking Agricultural Industry workers and we are here for the long haul.

The RB Sellars iconic Burton and Sandy work shirts and junior work shirt range are our best-selling garment and for good reason.

Value for money and fit for purpose these shirts are crafted from a breathable 100 per cent cotton twill fabric. Our shirts have held legendary status for almost 30 years among Australian farmers and their families.

Let us fit your crew out in legendary RB Sellars gear. Off to the Spring races or maybe that shindig in the shed RB Sellars are here for those special occasions too.

With a biannual fashion Catalogue our stunning but practical country pieces designed in colours inspired by our rich Australian landscape.

Catalogues are available in store or online at rbsellars.com.au.

Hope we can welcome you next time you’re in town, at RB Sellars Orange.