Reading rockstars
Condobolin Public School Classes KB and KJ are committed to continuing their reading journey. They have successfully achieved their goal for the Premier’s Reading Challenge, but their passion for reading doesn’t stop there. “The students enjoyed their books so much that they have requested another recording sheet to keep the momentum going,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “A big congratulations to Miss Black and Miss Buchanan and their amazing students—you are true reading rockstars!” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
