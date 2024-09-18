Razzmatazz wins B Grade Grand Final match
Razzmatazz went head-to-head with Maternal Instinct in the B Grade Grand Final. Razzmatazz came away with the win on the night. The Grand Final was played on Tuesday, 10 September.
ABOVE: Razzmatazz: Audette Turner, Immogine Turner, Brittany Jones, Rachel Tesch, Shanaya Buick, Hayley John, Bella Clemson, Imogen John. Emily Wood also played with Razzmatazz in 2024 is absent from the photo. Image Credit: Condobolin Netball Association Inc Facebook Page.
