Ray White Livestock Rockhampton Working Dog Sale and Trial – April 2025

Advertorial.

The Ray White Livestock Rockhampton Working Dog Sale and Trial is a leading event in the Australian working dog calendar, known for its quality and results for vendors.

The 2024 sale showcased 132 dogs and pups, achieving a remarkable 90 per cent clearance rate.

Mature dogs sold for an average of $8,273, while pups averaged $6,988. The standout was Cabra Glebe Liz, which sold for a record $40,000, and Carrdoon Della, the top pup, at $32,000.

This event offers buyers a unique chance to see dogs in action. Mature dogs demonstrate their skills by working cattle in the ring, providing a live showcase of their capabilities. Pups work with sheep or cattle based on their age and development. For those unable to attend, the sale can be accessed online via Stocklive.com.au, allowing global participation.

The weekend also features Working Dog Trials with $10,000 in cash and prizes, designed with challenging patterns for dogs to navigate. In 2024, new Incentive Trials were introduced for dogs purchased in previous sales, enhancing competition.

The 2025 sale is scheduled for April 24-27 at CQLX Gracemere Saleyards, with nominations opening on January 13, 2025.

Detailed information and nomination forms will be available at raywhiteruralgracemere.com.au