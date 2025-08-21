Rare and unique dog breed

By Melissa Blewitt

A unique and rare breed is making an appearance at the Dog Shows in Condobolin.

The breed, Xoloitzcuintle (Xolos) is the National Dog of Mexico, and come in three sizes, mini, intermediate and standard and two coat types, hairless and coated.

Wazzat Xoloitzcuintle Australia (owned by Jacqi and Colin Dinis) have entries in all three sizes at the Dog Shows held in Condobolin, who are being shown by the Lanser and Mackay families.

They have already tasted success at the local dog shows, with Ch Wazzat Cuica (Western Australia), a Standard Xoloitzcuintle, being crowned Best in Show at the Eugowra Kennel Club (PM Show) on Monday, 11 August at Gordon McCarron Arena (Condobolin). Ch Wazzat Cuica’s handler was Mr Fraser Mackay and was judged Best on Show by Ms Monica McCaffery (South Australia).

The Xoloitzcuintle (pronounced show low eats qweent lee) breed is estimated to be more than 3,500 years old and is amongst the world’s most ancient breeds.

Xoloitzcuintle are known to be a highly intelligent, calm, and compact dog, who is loyal and loving. No matter their size, Xolos have a very distinctive look that developed naturally over the centuries. They have big ears, a long muzzle, and almond-shaped eyes, but what’s most eye-catching is their coat (or lack thereof).

In August 2009 Wazzat Xoloitzcuintle became the first in Australasia to import the Xoloitzcuintle breed.

Jacqi and Colin Dinis are lovers of the dog breed Xoloitzcuintle, and they aim to promote and advance the breedin Australia and protect the breed worldwide.

“I am very proud to be the first to import, breed and be able to share the breed with people who become a part of an ever expanding family,” Jacqi Dinis said on www.xoloaus.com

“After many years of research watching, contacting and finding the right reputable and honest breeders I could rely on to send me correct dogs I began my journey. My first email was sent

on August 8th, 2008, after extensive research of many years on the hairless dog breeds (Peruvian Inca Orchid, Peruvian Dog and the Xoloitzcuintle) almost a year later the first Xolos arrived in

Australia.

“Encouraged by my husband who has been an inspiration throughout my journey I decided to make my dream a reality. I emailed one of the world’s top Xolo kennels in Besito Kennels (Patty Hoover), and as they say the rest is history.”