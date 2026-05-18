Rams victorious over Weevils

Condobolin Rugby Union

MATCH REPORT CONDO vs WEST WYALONG 2-5-26 Ladies Day

On Saturday 2nd May we rolled into Ram Park to take on the West Wyalong Weevils, and with 27 Rams in pink and about 150 ladies watching on, the boys knew it wasn’t the day for a quiet one.

The Rams put on a proper show, our game was built on a strong set piece, relentless defence and a backline that clearly weren’t there for anything subtle.

Condo came out firing, forwards doing the hard yakka before the backs cashed in. Jack Kirk grabbed the opener after a tidy lineout move. Kick missed, but the scoreboard was ticking, that’s what matters.

Condo kept rolling forward, and when it went wide, Ryley Hill had so much space he could’ve stopped for a photo. No extras, but 10-0 and cruising.

Wyalong showed some fight, but Condo were in control through the middle. Gil Toole went over near the posts after another strong push from the pack. Kick missed again, but we were up 15-0 cruising into half time.

Second half, same story. Jack Kirk grabbed his second after a cheeky kick caused all sorts of trouble out the back, he scooped it up and was gone.

Will Clemson nailed the extras this time to make it 22-0. To their credit, West Wyalong jagged one through the middle with a tidy pick-and-drive, but the missed kick kept things at 22–5.

From there, it was all Rams. Will Clemson put in a perfectly weighted kick-pass to find Phar Nicholson out wide, who finished nicely.

A special mention to Jack Toole, who dished out three consecutive tackles at one stage, with plenty behind them. Love to see it Tooley.

Jack Kirk then added another from broken play, before Nicholson grabbed his second to wrap it up. Sure, we left a few points out there with the boot, but when you’re running tries in for fun, it’s hard to get too worked up about it.

Defensively, the boys were switched on all day. Roy Cooper shut things down late with a handy turnover, while Toby Harding was everywhere around the ruck, getting involved whether he was invited or not.

West Wyalong had their moments and a bit of wind behind them, but the Rams’ defence kept turning them away.

Full-time: 34-5 to Condo. A proper Ladies Day performance, strong, sharp, and full of ticker. And for those wondering … the form didn’t stop at the final whistle, the Rams took out the third half as well, winning the boat race to finish off a top day.

POINTS:1. Jack Toole; 2. Jack Kirk; 3. Will Clemson. Ladies Pick: Roy Cooper

Deep Heat Diaries.

Source: Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page.