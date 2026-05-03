Rams take on Cootamundra

MATCH REPORT- Condo vs Cootamundra 18/04/2026

The Rams hit the road yesterday, bus full and a few cars in tow, heading for Cootamundra for round two.

Conditions were perfect. Sunshine, green grass, and Coota still looking for a full side. Luckily our coach Greg Wynn is a gentleman and gave them a few extra minutes to find 15 blokes willing to run around.

With 29 Rams making the trip, we were ready for a good old fashioned game of bush footy. Unfortunately, Coota had a slightly different game plan. From the opening whistle it was clear it was going to be a tough afternoon. High tackles, boots where they shouldn’t be, and blokes in stripes setting up camp offside. But credit to our boys, they kept their composure and never stopped working.

Coota managed to cross for three tries in the first half and converted one, while we headed into the sheds still looking for our first sausage. (if points were given for manners we were on top by a long way).

Second half, the Rams found another gear. Toby Harding, Gil Toole and Fred Stuckey were bending the line with some cracking runs. Roy Cooper was charging so hard that one of the Coota boys ripped his shirt clean off him. Must’ve wanted it for the clubhouse wall.

Jack Kirk and Sam Nixon both managed to get the ball down in the second half. Both are now accepting compliments and shouting themselves absolutely nothing.

Captain Will Clemson also had a strong game, steering the boys around the park with 80 minutes of tidy footy. He controlled the game well, kicked us into good field position all day, and slotted the sticks as well.

The last 20 minutes showed exactly what this young Rams side is building. We played some strong, competitive footy with some great plays and plenty of heart. Coota finished up 31-12 winners, but we had them worried all week and that says plenty. When teams start stressing about the Rams turning up, you know we’re heading in the right direction. Massive thanks to Coach Greg Wynn, who’s been putting in plenty of work with the boys, and the proof is starting to show.

The boat race was a fair show as well. Coota had their own set of rules for that too, which at least showed commitment to the theme for the day. Officially a draw, unofficially… we know better.

Massive thanks to our committee and large group of supporters who made the trip to cheer the rams on. What a club we have here. Up the rams

Points: 3- Fred Stuckey; 2- Will Moxey; 1- Gil Toole. Players’ player: Toby Harding.

Deep Heat Diaries.