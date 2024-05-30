Rams show determination and heart
Condobolin Junior Rugby League headed to Manildra to take on the Cabonne Roos Junior Rugby League Club in round three on Saturday, 18 May. All the Club’s competitive grades – 14s Tag Gold, 14s Tag Blue, 14s Tackle and 16s Tackle came away with a win. “They played with determination and heart,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “Well done to all our Minis and Mod grades who all played with fabulous sportsmanship and gave it their all, in freezing conditions.” The Junior Rams take on Canowindra in Round Four (25 May) in a home game. Image Credits: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
Latest News
Rams show determination and heart
Condobolin Junior Rugby League headed to Manildra to take on [...]
A snapshot of the 2024 Federal Government Budget
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers is hoping [...]
Prepare now for winter season
With the winter respiratory virus season rapidly approaching, NSW Health [...]
Undertaking a Barbering Program
On Tuesday, 7 May 10 Condobolin High School students started [...]
Raising awareness
On Friday 10th May, Lake Cargelligo Central School students we [...]
Wayimaa Bird Watching Excursion
On Monday 6th May, Wayimaa students from Lake Cargelligo Central [...]