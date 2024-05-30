Rams show determination and heart

Condobolin Junior Rugby League headed to Manildra to take on the Cabonne Roos Junior Rugby League Club in round three on Saturday, 18 May. All the Club’s competitive grades – 14s Tag Gold, 14s Tag Blue, 14s Tackle and 16s Tackle came away with a win. “They played with determination and heart,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “Well done to all our Minis and Mod grades who all played with fabulous sportsmanship and gave it their all, in freezing conditions.” The Junior Rams take on Canowindra in Round Four (25 May) in a home game. Image Credits: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.