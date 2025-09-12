Rams ready to work at Etiwanda

When you buy an Etiwanda White Dorper Rangeland Raised Ram you are investing in the profitability and productivity of your flock & operation.

Etiwanda is a family run operation that involves Andrew and Megan Mosely, and their two daughters Emily and Jess. Their operation covers 34,000 hectares of owned and leased land, located near Cobar, in the semi-arid Western Division of NSW. The business incorporates a White Dorper stud and commercial meat sheep operation, a Red Angus stud and commercial beef operation, and a semi-managed Rangeland goat meat enterprise.

Etiwanda White Dorper Rangeland Raised Rams are bred for commercial performance. Backed by over 20 years of performance recording on LAMBPLAN, the Mosely’s offer producers a high-quality article that has never been shorn, is unpampered, profitable & productive. Andrew & Megan Mosely are committed to providing their clients with rams that can go into any environment and thrive. They have achieved this by having a clear focus on structural soundness, early growth, high fat, muscle, carcase yield, number of lambs weaned and profit per ha.

The Mosely's are passionate about breeding profitable, practical, no nonsense breeding stock for their clients. Their animals are highly adapted, carry plenty of meat, are easy care and structurally correct. "Optimising production is a critical driver to the profitability of an operation. We achieve this by selecting for moderate-framed, low-input animals that are able to perform under extensive conditions on diverse perennial pastures."All rams offered at the annual on-property ram sale come with Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs). This data gives an objective measurement of a ram's genetic potential, free of any influence from the environment in which they were raised. By DNA testing their flock, the Mosely family increase the accuracy of this data and give producers more precise & objective information on the genetic capabilities of their rams.

Established in 2009 with RAMCO & LINDON SAMM genetics, the Erindale Stud has grown significantly. These additions have greatly enhanced the depth, muscle, and micron quality of our flock, demonstrating the remarkable success of their rigorous and carefully planned genetic program.

Erindale Farming have run SAMM ram’s over 1600 commercial ewe’s for 13 years now and cannot fault them. SAMM ewes are very good mothers and have no problems feeding twins and each year they get some triplets that do well. The commercial SAMM ewes have had 123% lambing. They give the ability to sell off from suckers. Erindale have found the SAMM’s to be tough, hardy sheep for the Western area. They do well on little feed and like a bit of roughage. Not only do they give a great fat lamb but also give white merino wool ranging from 20 to 22 micron. They are really a true dual purpose meat and wool sheep.

The 2025 Etiwanda Ram Sale will feature 120 Rangeland Raised White Dorpers, independently classed and with LAMBPLAN ASBvs. It will be on Friday, 26th September on site at Etiwanda and interfaced with A+. For more information contact Andrew Mosely (Etiwanda) on 0419 477 983, Megan Mosely (Etiwanda) on 0429 477 930 or Hamish Adlington (Nutrien Russell) on 0447 769 588

ABOVE: Rangeland Raised Flock and Stud Rams. Designed and priced to be profitable for their owners. Stud Rams are DNA tested. These rams are highly adapted, carry plenty of meat, are easy care, profitable and structurally correct. 120 are on offer at the Annual On Property Sale 26th Sept. Image Contributed.