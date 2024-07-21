Rams play well
Condobolin Junior Rugby League took on Grenfell Junior Rugby League at home in Round Nine. During the Under 14s League Tag game the Club held a minute silence in honour of an avid Condo Rams supporter Yub Kennedy. The Under 14s Tag Gold had a phenomenal 60 to 4 win. The Under 14s Tag Blue also had an outstanding win of 50 to 8. There is a school holiday break on 13 July. The junior Rams headed to Canowindra for Round 11 on Saturday, 20 July. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
