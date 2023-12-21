Raising Awareness And Having Fun

Many turned out to get their Santa on, when they participated in the annual Condobolin Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, 9 December. The event raised $3,850 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia and the Condobolin Branch of Can Assist. Each organisation will receive an equal share of the proceeds. Around 120 people took part in the 2023 Santa Pub Crawl, which also sought to raise awareness in the community of how cancer can affect anyone at any time. The venues visited on the day included the Railway Hotel, the Condobolin Sports Club, the Condobolin RSL Club, the Condo Hotel, and the Imperial Hotel. Organisers expressed their gratitude to all those who got involved in the 2023 Santa Pub Crawl. They also wanted to say a big thank you to Bill Logan, who was the bus driver for the day, getting participants to each venue. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.