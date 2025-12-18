Raising awareness and having fun

The Condobolin Santa Pub Crawl began as a fun idea and has now become a much-loved community tradition. Many turned out to get their Santa on, when they participated in the annual event on Saturday, 6 December. The event raises funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia and the Condobolin Branch of Can Assist. Each organisation will receive an equal share of the proceeds. Over 100 people took part in the 2025 Santa Pub Crawl, which also sought to raise awareness in the community of how cancer can affect anyone at any time. The venues visited on the day included the Condobolin Sports Club, the Railway Hotel, and the Condo Red Dog Hotel. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.