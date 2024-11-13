Latest News
Rachel and Vashti at State Carnival
Rachel Grimmond (Condobolin) and Vashti Williams (Trundle) are both in [...]
Enjoying a ‘Pram Walk’
Community members put on their joggers to take part in [...]
Week One Winners
The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce’s Annual #Shop Condo for Christmas# [...]
Locals get spooky at Halloween
The Condobolin Community embraced Halloween and went trick or treating [...]
Danielle gets the win
Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls On Friday 1st November Danielle [...]
CWFS Spring Field Day success
The Fettell Centre was buzzing with energy on the 16th [...]