Rachel and Vashti at State Carnival

Rachel Grimmond (Condobolin) and Vashti Williams (Trundle) are both in Sydney this week representing Western. They are playing in the Combined High School state Cricket Carnival. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

