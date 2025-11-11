RACGP Registrars experience Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

The Royal Australian College of GPs (RACGP) visited Condobolin to listen to local GPs and practice team members and provide valuable education opportunities for GPs in training, or “registrars”.

The regional familiarisation tour showcased the opportunities and lifestyle available across the Central West. They took part in small group learning sessions during their onsite visits with local health services, and benefitted from networking opportunities on Wednesday, 29 October.

Travelling from Forbes, the registrars followed the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail before visiting the Lachlan Shire Visitor Information Centre and the iconic Utes in the Paddock. The group also met with local health professionals and community members, gaining first-hand insight into the lifestyle, services and strong community spirit across the Lachlan Shire.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM said it was a pleasure to welcome the group and highlight what makes the Shire special.

“Our region is known for its friendly communities, affordable lifestyle and unique natural attractions,” he stated.

“Doctors and health professionals are an essential part of our community. We want them to see the opportunities Lachlan Shire has to offer and know they would be truly valued and supported.”

Associate Professor Kerrie Stewart, the RACGP’s Regional Director of Training for Western NSW and ACT, said the visit showcased the incredible support that practices, communities and the broader rural health services provide to GP trainees.

“This was a great opportunity and I’m confident registrars will see firsthand how, outside of major cities, healthcare providers are supported both personally and professionally,” she explained.

“We provide immersive educational experiences across regional, rural and remote settings that allow registrars to explore how they can live, work and learn, while at the same time delivering valuable healthcare within the region.

“This reflects the RACGP’s commitment to strengthening rural and remote general practice care and supporting the next generation of GPs to provide high-quality care across Australia’s many diverse communities, including in Western New South Wales.”

Dr Stewart said GPs in training are the future of rural and remote general practice care.

“If we can boost registrar numbers in the bush, they’re more likely to stay here as long-term GPs and care for these communities for many years to come,” she revealed.

Dr Stewart added more can still be done to secure the GP workforce.

“We’re making inroads, but government can do more to ensure that no patients miss out on the care they need, when they need it,” she said.

“The College continues to urge state and local governments to collaborate and offer key incentives to attract GPs to rural and remote communities, including in Western NSW. We know that support to arrange things like housing, childcare, spousal employment helps boost the attractiveness of working outside of a major city and can make the transition that much easier.

“We’ve also consistently called for more regional and rural placements for medical school students, and for the federal and state governments to provide additional support to rural and remote practices taking on GPs in training. This could, for example, include funding for infrastructure enhancements, or simply direct financial incentive payments to practices taking on registrars.

“All patients, no matter their postcode or income, deserve access to the highest quality of general practice care.”

Like many rural communities, Lachlan Shire faces ongoing challenges in attracting and retaining medical staff. Visits like this play an important role in shining a light on the many benefits of living and working in the region.