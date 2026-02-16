Race Club Committee discusses big ideas

The Condobolin Picnic Race Club Committee enjoyed an evening of discussing big ideas and good laughs recently. Jasmine Wells has taken on the President’s role, and will bring new ideas and valuable expertise to the position. The Committee extended its gratitude to outgoing President James Gibson, who stepped into the role in 2016 has dedicated countless hours of energy and enthusiasm to leading the Club and building the strong reputation and success the Club enjoys today. Condobolin Milling has been announced as the major race sponsor for this year. Condobolin Picnic Races will be held on Saturday, 21 February and will feature a six-race program. Image Credit: Condobolin Picnic Race Club Facebook Page.