R U OK? Day – A Day to Connect and Chat
On Thursday 10th September, the Lake Cargelligo TAFE Campus, staff and students came together for the R U OK? Connect & Chat morning tea.
“We took some time out of our busy day to simply connect, have a chat and check in with each other – talking about how we’re coping with everything life throws our way, both big and small.” read a post on the TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
“Together, we talked about the importance of looking out for one another, listening without judgement and reminding each other that we don’t have to face everything alone. We made a promise to keep checking in and looking out for each other – not just today, but every day.
“Our staff and students were also treated to a little R U OK? Care Bag, filled with sweet treats and positive messages – because sometimes a little kindness can brighten someone’s day. And, of course, we couldn’t finish the day without gathering around our YELOW TREE for a group photo!” the post concluded.
R U OK? Day is a national day of action encouraging people to stay connected, have meaningful conversations and regularly check in with those around them. it reminds us that asking “Are you ok?’ and genuinely listening can make a difference.
Source and Image Credit: TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
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