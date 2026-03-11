R Neal and Co wins 46th Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition

By Melissa Blewitt

R Neal and Co of ‘Lockerbie’ Condobolin won the 46th Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition.

Robert and Belinda Neal together with Louise and Alex Wells were excited to take out the top title.

In 2026, seven properties opened their gates and gave an insight into their operations, showcasing some of the best wool flocks in the country. It is testament to the quality of Merino breeding in this district that each entrant has previously won this competition on at least one occasion.

The competition provides a valuable networking opportunity for producers to discuss market conditions, genetic advancements and industry trends. It also provides a platform for local producers to showcase their breeding programs, with judges assessing key traits such as fertility, conformation and wool quality.

Judges for the competition were Alistair Keller (Stud Stock Manager) South Australia, Elders, Adelaide, Brent Flood (Banavie Merino Stud, Marnoo, Victoria). Associate Judge was Paddy Lowe (“Innisvale”, Crookwell). All judges praised the exceptional quality of entries in this year’s Competition.

The winning entry was presented at the annual Don Brown dinner, at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 24 February by 2025 Condobolin Young Woman, Maddison Donnelly.

R Neal and Co’s winning Gundarimbah-blood flock was classed by Tom Kirk.

McDonald Bros Farming, “Nyora’ Condobolin (Graham, David and James McDonald) took home second spot.

Their flock (Yanko blood) ewes were classed by Michael Elmes.

Karu Pastoral, “Big Weebah”, (Philip, Bernadette and Meg Crouch) secured third place.

Their Big Weebah bred ewes were classed by Chris Bowman.

TJ and KE Kirk (Tom, Kate and Jack Kirk), “The Gilgais”, were recognised with the Ian Munro Memorial Perpetual Award for best short wool flock. Their ewes of Bundemar blood were classed

by Tom Kirk.

The Rabobank Peter L’Estrange Memorial Award (for the best pen of six) was won by Karu Pastoral (Philip, Bernadette and Meg Crouch).

The Gordon McMaster Classer’s Award went to Tom Kirk. Wal Dawson was the winner of the Spectator Judging Competition (name drawn from a hat).

The many generous sponsors who supplemented the costs of the day and prizes were led by Diamond sponsors, Elanco, Rabobank, Zoetis, Quality Wool and Australian Wool Innovation.

Other sponsors included Dynon Wools (Gold sponsor) and Silver sponsors, Moses and Son, Knox Grammar School and the NSW Stud Merino Breeders’ Association.

Bronze sponsors are Westonfence, Maspro and Stockpro.

R Neal and Co will now contest the 26th annual Central Western Association of Agricultural Shows Merino Ewe Competition against the winners from Trundle and Parkes on Thursday, 5 March.