Quade excels at Rugby League
Condobolin’s Quade Peterson spent time in Sydney playing at the NSWPSSA Rugby League State Championships recently. He was awarded the Western Medal for his outstanding performance over the three days of competition. Quade was named as one of 34 boys who was selected in the NSWPSSA Rugby League development team. He will now go into camp to train for spot in the NSW side at a later date. Congratulations, Quade! Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
