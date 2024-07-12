Quade and Joseph rip in

Condobolin Public School students Quade Peterson (right) and Joseph Fitzgerald (left) were chosen to be part of the Western School Sports Association (WSSA) Rugby League 11s side. Both competed at the NSW Primary School Sports Association state carnival in St Mary’s from Tuesday, 18 June until Thursday, 20 June. Sydney West claimed the 2024 title, while Western placed tenth. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.