Quacking good fun

With a quack, quack here and a quack, quack there – Gilmore Family Entertainment Comedy Duck Races will bring vibrant family fun to the 2025 Condobolin Show. The colourful and unique event is guaranteed to be a hit with crowds of all ages. There will be laughs, chaos and a whole lot of quacking good fun as the natural antics of the anima athletes take centre stage. The races will occur multiple times at the Show. Make sure that you are track-side ready to cheer on your favourite duck! Image Credits: Gilmore Family Entertainment Facebook Page.