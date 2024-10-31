PULSE ALIVE selection for Jane and Jonah

Condobolin High School students Jane Redenbach and Jonah Grimshaw have been selected as Principal Vocalists in Pulse Alive 2025, which will be held at the Ken Rosewall Arena in March next year. Pulse Alive is a concert that provides opportunities for students across the state to hone their performance skills and perform over two nights for large audiences. Congratulations Jane and Jonah! Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.