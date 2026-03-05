Providing vital support

By Melissa Blewitt

The Transport for NSW (TfNSW) Aboriginal Funeral Transport – Sorry Business Program is providing vital support to ensure families can attend funerals and Sorry Business, regardless of the distance.

The Aboriginal Funeral Transport “Sorry Business” initiative provides assistance with transport for isolated and disadvantaged Aboriginal communities throughout NSW to attend Sorry Business within NSW.

Financial assistance is available for Aboriginal people in NSW traveling over 150 kilometres for “Sorry Business”. Applicants must apply at least three days before travel to allow for processing.

Staff at Central West Family Support Group (CWFSG) can help with paperwork in Condobolin or Lake Cargelligo.

For First Nation people, attending Sorry Business is a deeply significant cultural practice. It is a time for mourning, ceremony, and honouring traditional customs. The service recognises that these obligations are essential for community healing and connection.

“Attending these ceremonies is an essential part of Aboriginal culture, allowing families and communities to grieve together, share stories, and honour the deceased,” the program guidelines state.

For more information contact the CWFSG Condobolin Office (6 Lachlan Street – phone 6895 2533); Lake Cargelligo Office (24A Foster Street) or phone 6898 2195.

For more details on eligibility, visit the Transport for NSW website.