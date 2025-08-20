Providing delicious food

By Melissa Blewitt

If you are looking for a food vendor that’s a guaranteed crowd pleaser, then you will have to visit Drovers Choice Saltbush Lamb at the 2025 Condobolin Show.

Manager Ben Sippel grew up in Narromine, where his love of sharing great food with family and friends, blossomed into a career in the food industry.

Drover’s Choice Saltbush Lamb is produced by grazing lambs on the Australian native Oldman Saltbush.

Saltbush fed lamb has a unique eating flavour which is only achieved from a diet high in protein and natural minerals, which are all available from this special Australian plant.

Oldman Saltbush is a very drought resistant plant and has lived a long time in the harsh Australian Outback.

According to www.saltbushlamb.com.au “The protein-rich foliage and high mineral content of Oldman Saltbush gives the meat a very clean, crisp, lean and delicious flavour, a unique characteristic resulting from the animals grazing on these native shrubs. As animals are also grazing from up off the ground, they avoid traditional parasites often associated with grass land grazing. They require no drenching, worming or mulesing and are a very fit and healthy animal.”

“Having travelled around a bit through Australia and the world, enjoying some of the greatest foods, it’s a fantastic feeling to know that what we make right here in our own backyard is simply the best there is.

“I hope you enjoy tasting our great Drover’s Choice Saltbush Lamb.”

Be sure to visit Drovers Choice Saltbush Lamb at the 129th Condobolin Show to check out their amazing food.