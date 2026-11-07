Project Taking shape

By Melissa Blewitt

Work is progressing on a major upgrade of Condobolin’s Memorial Park, with new playground equipment, improved amenities and flood-resilient infrastructure expected to be completed this month.

The Memorial Park Flood Resilience and Betterment Project aims to improve accessibility and facilities for local families, residents and visitors, while reducing the potential impact of future flooding.

The project includes the installation of inclusive and accessible playground equipment for children of all ages and abilities, along with the replacement of the existing amenities block with a more accessible and flood-resilient facility.

Improved pathways, upgraded barbecue and seating areas, rubber soft-fall surfaces and landscaping are also included in the works.

The playground within Memorial Park is dedicated to the memory of Peter ‘Yabby’ Riley, recognising his contribution to the Condobolin community.

The improvements are being delivered through the Community Assets Program, jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

The program supports the repair, restoration and improvement of community infrastructure damaged during the 2022 floods, with an emphasis on making public facilities more resilient to future natural disasters.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM said the upgrade would improve an important recreational space for the Condobolin community.

“Memorial Park is a valued community park in Condobolin, and these works are about restoring and improving the park while making it more resilient to future flood events,” he said.

“The new inclusive play equipment and improvements throughout the park will provide a more accessible and welcoming place for local families, residents and visitors to enjoy.”

NSW Minister for Recovery Janelle Saffin said the project reflected the commitment of both levels of government to helping flood-affected communities recover and rebuild.

“These improvements will make the park more welcoming and accessible for people of all ages and abilities, while helping ensure it remains a place the community can enjoy for generations to come,” she said.

Senator for NSW Deborah O’Neill said investment in community infrastructure was important for regional towns.

“Places like Memorial Park are part of the fabric of regional towns like Condobolin, where families come together, kids play and people connect, so it’s great to see the Albanese Government investing in a space that matters to locals,” she said.

Construction is expected to be completed in November 2026, subject to weather and construction conditions.

Lachlan Shire Council has thanked residents for their patience while work continues and will provide further updates as the project progresses.