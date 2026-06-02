Progressing ‘The Tile Project’

By Melissa Blewitt

‘The Tile Project’ has taken another step towards completion.

Several Lachlan Arts Council members finished the grouting on the unique artwork recently.

It will be dedicated to the people of Condobolin, when installed.

A sign will be placed once the sculpture is finished. The sign will read:

“Commencing in 2002, The Sculpture Project was part of the Lachlan Shire Council’s ‘Heart of NSW’ rejuvenation program.

“Community residents, schools and businesses were invited to create a personalized terracotta tile at Condobolin High School under the tutelage of local artists Karen Tooth and Pol Cruz.

The completed installation showcases intergenerational art works from local families, businesses and individuals who resided in Condobolin at the time of creation.

“Formed onto 51 tiles and fired at Condobolin High School, the sculpture is a collection of stories, history, individual backgrounds and cultural designs that outwardly endorse the positive attributes of local talents, their unique characters and cultural heritages.

“Promoting the importance of our cultural identity, the structure is inclusive of our Indigenous heritage, farming pioneers and multiculturalism within the Condobolin community.

“As a ‘whole of community’ project, the installation also aligns with the Central West Sculpture Trail and The Utes in the Paddock.”

Tiles that will feature were designed and created by Albert Waller, Anne Tunks, Bev Coe, Eamon, Zanette, Tod, Coe Family – Isabel, Land and Water Conservation, Condobolin Community Centre, Condobolin High School (Peta Ticehurst, Melissa Yeomans, David Newell and Mitchell Keen), Condobolin Medical Centre, Condobolin Picnic Race Club, Condobolin Primary School – Sonya and Emma, C.H.S – Eliza Buckland and Shayne Whiley, Family Support Group, Hal Coffill, Heather Blackley, Heather Minifie, Jaymi and Lauren, Jeremy Frost and Lauren Sikeleti, Joanna Mackenzie, Lachlan Arts Council, Chris Johnston and Margaret Craven, Karen Tooth, Katie Mackenzie, Mavis Charters, Jeanette Norton, Meg Carey, NWW – Stevie Pawsey and Roxanne Hall, Phoebe Blackley, Raku, Rodney Gwyn, Sharon Denyer, Sonja-Gai Hasler, St Joseph Primary School, TAFE NSW, Western Plains Regional Development (now Lachlan and Western Regional Services) and Yawarra Aboriginal Corporation.

Sponsors of The Tile Project include Evolution Mining Limited, Arts OutWest, Charles Sturt University – CUP Grant, Lachlan Shire Council and G and S Fabrications.