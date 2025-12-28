Program complete

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Pre K Learner program has finished for the year. “We have learnt so many things along the way, made friendships and become capable and confident explorers in the big school environment. I am so in awe of the abilities of our Pre K Learners and I just know they are going to do amazing in kindergarten next year!” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.