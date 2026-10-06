Professional learning a priority

By Melissa Blewitt

Staff at Condobolin Public School are continuing to strengthen their teaching practices through regular professional learning, ensuring students receive targeted support to meet their individual learning needs.

The school’s dedicated teachers and support staff regularly engage in professional development designed to keep them informed about best-practice approaches to teaching, learning and student support.

This ongoing learning enables staff to plan more precisely and tailor classroom programs to address the diverse needs of students across the school.

The school’s commitment to continuous improvement reflects its focus on providing students with the skills, knowledge and support they need to succeed both in the classroom and beyond.