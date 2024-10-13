Principal’s Award for Ezekiel

Condobolin High School student Ezekiel Sauerbier has been recognised with the Principal’s (Wendy Scarce) Award for “extraordinary hospitality demonstrated to visiting Principals”. Congratulations, Ezekiel! Image Credit: Condobolin High School.

Last Updated: 10/10/2024By

Latest News

Discovering Solar System

14/10/2024|

Condobolin Public School Class 5/6R students enjoyed researching information about [...]

We recommend