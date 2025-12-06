Primary Industries skills

Condobolin High School Year 12 Primary Industries students recently demonstrated how to safely clean up a chemical spill, an important skill in primary industries. From using protective gear to following the correct procedures, they showed responsibility and care in handling potentially hazardous situations. Primary Industries is a Vocational Education and Training (VET) subject that provides students with practical skills in the primary industries sector. It is a competency-based course, often involving 240 indicative hours, that can contribute to an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) if an external HSC exam is completed. Students typically complete units of competency from the Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) and a mandatory work placement. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.