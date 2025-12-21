Primary Captains and Vice Captains for 2026

Lake Cargelligo Central School recently announced their newly elected Primary Captains and Vice Captains for 2026!

Captains – Emme and Caden

Vice Captains – Camilla and Austin

“These students are all wonderful role models who will represent our school with passion and pride.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.