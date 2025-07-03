Price of a stamp set to rise

By Melissa Blewitt

Australia Post intends to proceed with a 20-cent increase to the Basic Postage Rate (BPR), from $1.50 to $1.70.

Australia Post has lodged a draft proposal with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), seeking the increase. The ACCC has already announced it would not oppose the increase in a preliminary decision.

The postal service proposed the increase due to a decline in the number of letters being sent.

There is also a planned increase in the price for ordinary large letters. The proposed charges for ordinary mail and envelopes are as follows:

•Small letter up to 250 grams (130 x 240 x 5mm) – $1.70

•Large letter up to 125 gram (260 x 360 x 20mm) -$3.40

•Large letter over 125 grams and up to 250 grams (260 x 360 x 20mm) – $5.10

•Large letter over 250 grams and up to 500 grams (260 x 360 x 20mm) – $8.50

The date of effect is expected to be 17 July 2025, subject to finalising regulatory processes.

As part of the Australia Post ACCC submission indicative prices have also been provided for the BPR Regular small letter and Priority small letter for the FY27 and FY28 financial years.

The following is the Indicative pricing path for FY 27 and FY 28:

BPR (Regular small letter) – $1.85 (Indicative FY27); and $2.00 (Indicative FY28). This is an 8.8 per cent increase; and an 8.1 per cent increase over the two financial years.

Priority small letter – $3.15 (Indicative FY27); and $3.60 (Indicative FY28). This is a 16.7 per cent increase; and a 14.3 per cent increase over the two financial years.

Australia Post said the indicative price path is subject to change and actual prices will be confirmed after they complete each annual planning and approval process.

Australia Post is not proposing to increase the price of concession stamps ($3 for five) or stamps for seasonal greeting cards (65 cents).

The ACCC will issue a final decision after receiving a formal price notification from Australia Post. Australia Post must also give written notice to the minister for communications.

For more information visit www.auspost.com.au